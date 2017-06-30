Santa Cruz seeks public bathroom solutions while its homeless population crosses its legs
Michael 'Dreamcatcher' Ohre says he's often inconvenienced by people using the public restrooms for the wrong reasons, such as drug use. SANTA CRUZ >> When Michael “Dreamcatcher” Ohre walks into one of downtown Santa Cruz's public restrooms, the artist has taken to announcing his arrival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|18 hr
|SeasideCuz
|74
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Jun 27
|831caligurl
|46
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Jun 27
|Bae
|2
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|Jun 26
|locoweed
|2
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Jun 22
|Thuley
|143
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC