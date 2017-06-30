Santa Cruz County Stories: Writer Tad Williams dreams up epic...
Tad Williams has written himself quite a niche in the fantasy, science fiction literary world. SANTA CRUZ >> More than two decades ago, long before he became the most famous novelist in the known universe, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin was approached at a convention by a young colleague.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|49 min
|Chuck
|75
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Jun 27
|831caligurl
|46
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Jun 27
|Bae
|2
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|Jun 26
|locoweed
|2
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Jun 22
|Thuley
|143
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC