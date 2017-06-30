Roaring Camp train, vehicles collide in Santa Cruz crash

SANTA CRUZ >> A moving Roaring Camp Railroads train and two vehicles collided near Laurel and Chestnut streets at about 12:41 on Monday, with no injuries reported. The train engineer, traveling northbound on Chestnut Street, was unable to stop the train in time to avoid collision with a Mazda minivan, turning eastbound on Laurel Street, said Santa Cruz Police Department spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.