Real-I Releases New Music With Intention Of Putting Santa Cruz On The Map
Isaiah 'Real-I' Harris has a deep love and appreciation for his hometown of Santa Cruz, California. It's a town that, in his opinion, doesn't get a lot of love - especially when it comes to the thriving music scene and home-grown talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mi2n.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|ate sht and died
|144
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|9 hr
|so will squirrels
|4
|What did Robert Kahnjob do to help theColbyLOSERS?
|10 hr
|Thor
|2
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Chuck
|75
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Jun 27
|831caligurl
|46
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC