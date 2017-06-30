Quick Bites: Tickets available for Farm to Table dinner

Santa Cruz >> Chaminade Resort & Spa's Farm to Table wine dinner series continues Friday, July 7. The dinner will feature wines from Cinnabar Winery, as well as meat from Painted Hills Grassfed and vegetables from Post Street Farm and Coke Farm. Dinners take place outdoors on the Sunset Patio or Courtyard Terrace; this one starts with a reception at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7. Usually, the events start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $110 per person all-inclusive, and include a five-course dinner and local wines.

