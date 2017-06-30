Primitive 'Little Cub' galaxy may she...

Primitive 'Little Cub' galaxy may shed light on early universe

London, July 4 Astronomers have spotted a primitive galaxy, dubbed "Little Cub", which they believe could reveal more about the chemical signature of the universe just minutes after the Big Bang. The Little Cub galaxy - so called because it sits in the Ursa Major or Great Bear constellation - also offers the astronomers a rare chance to see galaxy demise as it starts to be consumed by a gigantic neighbouring galaxy.

