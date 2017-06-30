Police: Santa Cruz man steals SUV, leads chase, travels wrong way on Highway 17
LIVE OAK >> A 25-year-old Santa Cruz man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly stealing an SUV, leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing into multiple vehicles. Tyler Evenson reportedly began his evening before 11 p.m., where a resident on the 3300 block of Portola Drive in Live Oak reported that a man had stolen his GMC Yukon.
