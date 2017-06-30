Name Dropping: A playground for all
Children of all abilities will be able to have oodles of fun at LEO's Haven at Chanticleer Park, thanks to the sweat equity of the members of Curves Aptos. By pledging money for every fitness circuit completed in the month of May, the gym's members donated the $6,600 needed for the playground's Oodle Swing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|13 hr
|SeasideCuz
|74
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Jun 27
|831caligurl
|46
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Jun 27
|Bae
|2
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|Jun 26
|locoweed
|2
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Jun 22
|Thuley
|143
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC