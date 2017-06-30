Murdered businesswoman's funeral streamed to relatives in China
THE parents of businesswoman Yanna Zheng, who was shot dead by bandits at her Santa Cruz mini mart on June 27, were unable to make it to her funeral at the Holy Cross RC Church in Santa Cruz yesterday. But they were still able to view their daughter's last rites as Zheng's friends used smart phones to stream a live video to them in China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|18 hr
|ate sht and died
|144
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|18 hr
|so will squirrels
|4
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Chuck
|75
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Jun 27
|831caligurl
|46
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
|AA a cult (Aug '10)
|Jun 19
|Asian lotus theapy
|28
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC