Murdered businesswoman's funeral stre...

Murdered businesswoman's funeral streamed to relatives in China

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Newsday

THE parents of businesswoman Yanna Zheng, who was shot dead by bandits at her Santa Cruz mini mart on June 27, were unable to make it to her funeral at the Holy Cross RC Church in Santa Cruz yesterday. But they were still able to view their daughter's last rites as Zheng's friends used smart phones to stream a live video to them in China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) 18 hr ate sht and died 144
How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San... 18 hr so will squirrels 4
News Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09) Jul 3 Chuck 75
News Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10) Jun 27 831caligurl 46
News Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La... Jun 22 Vienna art 3
News Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10) Jun 20 Ron Paul Loyalists 9
AA a cult (Aug '10) Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 28
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC