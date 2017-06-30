Mammoth Resurrection: 11 Hurdles to Bringing Back an Ice Age Beast
The road to bringing back the mammoth - a giant that went extinct at the end of the last ice age - is filled with barriers. The questions are almost never ending: Will scientists find ancient, uncontaminated mammoth DNA? How will they create new mammoths? If a mammoth calf is born, how will it learn how to behave without a parent or herd to guide it? Beth Shapiro, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, discusses these queries in "How to Clone A Mammoth: The Science of De-Extinction" .
