Live Oak family creates a a Little Free Pantrya for neighborhood

The McCauley family of Live Oak hosts a curbside food pantry in front of their home to help those in need. Photo: Bill Lovejoy LIVE OAK >> They usually come at night - families, teenagers, the elderly - sometimes by car, often on foot, to take food and toiletries from the McCauley's “Little Free Pantry.” The pantry is a blue cupboard fixed on a post in front of Bianca McCauley's house, with a hand-painted sign that reads, “Take what you need, leave what you can.” Inside are canned foods, toilet paper, beans, pasta and more.

