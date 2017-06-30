Live Oak family creates a a Little Fr...

Live Oak family creates a a Little Free Pantrya for neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The McCauley family of Live Oak hosts a curbside food pantry in front of their home to help those in need. Photo: Bill Lovejoy LIVE OAK >> They usually come at night - families, teenagers, the elderly - sometimes by car, often on foot, to take food and toiletries from the McCauley's “Little Free Pantry.” The pantry is a blue cupboard fixed on a post in front of Bianca McCauley's house, with a hand-painted sign that reads, “Take what you need, leave what you can.” Inside are canned foods, toilet paper, beans, pasta and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09) Sat SeasideCuz 74
News Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10) Jun 27 831caligurl 46
News Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ... Jun 27 Bae 2
How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San... Jun 26 locoweed 2
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) Jun 22 Thuley 143
News Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La... Jun 22 Vienna art 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,855 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC