Letter: Dona t eliminate rail transit; it would help walkers
With a local group clamoring for the railroad tracks to be removed for a trail-only option, I would like to express my disapproval for any project that would eliminate rail transit. The fact of the matter is that rail transit would increase pedestrian traffic in and around all proposed stops along the rail corridor between Santa Cruz's Westside, downtown and Aptos.
