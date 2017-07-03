How clean is your beach? Herea s the list
Ocean spray lifts from the beach as children splash and play in the water at Cowells Beach in Santa Cruz. Roosting bird droppings at the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf cause bacteria contamination, but recent steel fencing seems to have helped.
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freedom Sleepers Anniversary: One Year of Prote... (Oct '16)
|8 hr
|Donny B
|8
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|15 hr
|Chuck
|75
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Jun 27
|831caligurl
|46
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Jun 27
|Bae
|2
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|Jun 26
|locoweed
|2
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Jun 22
|Thuley
|143
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
