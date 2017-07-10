Faris Sabbah announces plans to seek ...

Faris Sabbah announces plans to seek Santa Cruz County superintendent seat

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The 45-year-old Watsonville resident has worked beneath Watkins as the county's deputy superintendent of schools overseeing direct school services since August. Earlier, he served for two years as assistant superintendent for Monterey County Office of Education and 14 years as Pajaro Valley Unified School Districts' Migrant Education Program director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... Jul 9 Cordwainer Trout 8
How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San... Jul 5 so will squirrels 4
News Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09) Jul 3 Chuck 75
News Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10) Jun 27 831caligurl 46
News Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ... Jun 27 Bae 2
News Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La... Jun 22 Vienna art 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC