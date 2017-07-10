Faris Sabbah announces plans to seek Santa Cruz County superintendent seat
The 45-year-old Watsonville resident has worked beneath Watkins as the county's deputy superintendent of schools overseeing direct school services since August. Earlier, he served for two years as assistant superintendent for Monterey County Office of Education and 14 years as Pajaro Valley Unified School Districts' Migrant Education Program director.
