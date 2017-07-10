Editor's Note
When Eric Johnson was a teenager growing up in New Jersey, he was a big fan of the granddaddy of alternative newsweeklies, the Village Voice. It was an appreciation that impelled him to study journalism in college and start his own alt-weekly, the Missoula Independent, while he was still a student.
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co...
|Jul 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|Jul 5
|so will squirrels
|4
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Chuck
|75
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Jun 27
|831caligurl
|46
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Jun 27
|Bae
|2
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
