Coast Lines, July 5, 2017: Artists Resist: Exhibit opens Friday

The Resource Center for Nonviolence is collaborating with Artists Respond and Resist Together for the first juried exhibit in its newly remodeled space, 612 Ocean St. Receptions will be 6-9 p.m. First Fridays July 7 and Aug. 4, 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Resource Center for Nonviolence open house. The Resource Center for Nonviolence will also celebrate its completed renovation with an open house 2-4 p.m. Saturday at 612 Ocean St. Everyone is welcome to see the new spaces, enjoy refreshments and music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.