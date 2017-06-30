Annual Land of Medicine Buddha Festival welcomes all cultures
The 24-foot painting featuring the eight Medicine Buddhas is the focal point of the Medicine Buddha Festival and Cultural Fair which takes place at the Land of the Medicine Buddha in Santa Cruz each year. Saturday was the 15th annual celebration, and featured dancers, food stands, items to purchase, as well as activities and learning opportunities for all ages.
