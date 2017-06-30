1440 Multiversity chef Kenny Woods: Fresh and seasonal
Food: Three meals a day are included in lodging rated along with meditation, yoga classes, fitness center, steam rooms, whirlpool, four miles of trails. SCOTTS VALLEY >> Kenny Woods , executive chef at 1440 Multiversity, was lured from North Italia in Phoenix, where his seasonal menu got raves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|12 min
|ate sht and died
|144
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|14 min
|so will squirrels
|4
|What did Robert Kahnjob do to help theColbyLOSERS?
|1 hr
|Thor
|2
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Chuck
|75
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Jun 27
|831caligurl
|46
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC