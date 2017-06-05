When the sea rises, Santa Cruza s wastewater treatment plant will face big questions

Mike Sanders, operations manager for the Santa Cruz Wastewater Treatment Facility, opens the massive doors - dubbed the 'King Kong' gate - designed to protect the plant in case of a tsunami or rising ocean water. SANTA CRUZ >> The Santa Cruz Wastewater Treatment Facility, which disposes the sewage of Santa Cruz, Live Oak, Capitola, Soquel, Aptos, Watsonville and Scotts Valley, is stuck in a difficult spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.