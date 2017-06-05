When the sea rises, Santa Cruza s wastewater treatment plant will face big questions
Mike Sanders, operations manager for the Santa Cruz Wastewater Treatment Facility, opens the massive doors - dubbed the 'King Kong' gate - designed to protect the plant in case of a tsunami or rising ocean water. SANTA CRUZ >> The Santa Cruz Wastewater Treatment Facility, which disposes the sewage of Santa Cruz, Live Oak, Capitola, Soquel, Aptos, Watsonville and Scotts Valley, is stuck in a difficult spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co...
|4 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f...
|11 hr
|SHAKIN HANDS WITH...
|2
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Sat
|Changing the Channel
|60
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09)
|May 31
|breaking records
|12
|AA a cult (Aug '10)
|May 25
|Wrong
|25
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC