UCSCa s Alison Galloway looks at what happens to the body after death

SANTA CRUZ >> In the face of death, we often murmur, “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.” But for UC Santa Cruz forensic anthropologist Alison Galloway, that leaves just about the whole story untold. On Tuesday, Galloway will give a presentation at the Rio Theatre in Santa Cruz that addresses a subject that the human mind generally finds repellent to contemplate: what happens to the human body in the days, weeks, even years after death.

