Thousands pack Redwood Mountain Faire in Felton
Families enjoy music and warm weather at Roaring Camp in Felton on Saturday during the annual Redwood Mountain Faire. FELTON >> Thousands of music lovers filled the meadow at Roaring Camp as 22 bands performed on two stages at the growing charity benefit Redwood Mountain Faire.
