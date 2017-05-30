Thomsen will take reins at Emerson Junior High
Scott Thomsen has been promoted to the position of Emerson Junior High School, starting July 1, the Davis Board of Education announced Thursday. Thomsen is familiar with the Emerson campus, having been the vice principal and site administrator at the Da Vinci Charter Academy's junior high program there for several years.
