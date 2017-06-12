Thank you Viva La Lehrer IV, Kuumbwa Jazz, Nichols
Peter Nichols invited Santa Cruzans to turn off the news on April 8, 2017 and spend an evening “wallowing in the lyrical lists, luscious rhymes, poignant satire, and playful portrayals of utter mayhem that made Tom Lehrer a cult legend on three continents.” Kuumbwa Jazz Center hosted the best Tom Lehrer celebration - Viva La Lehrer IV - ever undertaken to benefit the Homeless Services Center . There were more headline performers, and more songs, all the favorites plus some never heard before, and more laughs.
