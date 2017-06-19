Susan Mauriello, creative Santa Cruz County leader, leaves a legacy
Retiring County Administrative Officer Susan Mauriello talks with her successor, Carlos Palacios, as Palacios' 19-year-old son Marco looks on. SANTA CRUZ >> Smart, practical, knowledgeable, solutions-oriented, creative, tenacious, consensus-builder, open to good ideas - that's how people describe Susan Mauriello, Santa Cruz County's administrative officer since 1989.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|11 hr
|salamander
|1
|Santa Cruz housing crisis: More homes needed (Jul '14)
|14 hr
|Buzz
|9
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|14 hr
|Buzz
|4
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|14 hr
|Buzz
|61
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Thu
|Thuley
|143
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
|AA a cult (Aug '10)
|Jun 19
|Asian lotus theapy
|28
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC