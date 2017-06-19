Susan Mauriello, creative Santa Cruz County leader, leaves a legacy

Retiring County Administrative Officer Susan Mauriello talks with her successor, Carlos Palacios, as Palacios' 19-year-old son Marco looks on. SANTA CRUZ >> Smart, practical, knowledgeable, solutions-oriented, creative, tenacious, consensus-builder, open to good ideas - that's how people describe Susan Mauriello, Santa Cruz County's administrative officer since 1989.

