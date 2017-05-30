Surf wetsuit pioneer Jack O'Neill dies aged 94
He passed away peacefully at his seaside home in Santa Cruz, California, with his family by his side, O'Neill's friends told KSBW news. He opened his first surf shop in San Francisco in 1952, and popularised the use of the neoprene wetsuit for coldwater surfing.
