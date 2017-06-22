Study finds mountain lions fear voice...

Study finds mountain lions fear voices of Rush Limbaugh and Rachel Maddow

The study conducted by the University of California Santa Cruz used recordings of Rush Limbaugh and Rachel Maddow to determine if mountain lions are afraid of humans. Researchers placed cameras and motion-activated sound equipment that played recordings of Limbaugh and Maddow talking as well as croaking Pacific tree frogs.

