Soquel Creek Water District inches forward in water supply studies
CAPITOLA >> The Soquel Creek Water District has not yet settled on a future project to provide its customers with a supplementary water supply source, but it is taking strides toward its investigation of water projects. On Tuesday night, the district board approved a nonbinding agreement with the city of Santa Cruz to allow the district to purchase some of its treated wastewater to purify it before funneling it back into underground supply areas.
