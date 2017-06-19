Soquel Creek Water District inches forward in water supply studies

CAPITOLA >> The Soquel Creek Water District has not yet settled on a future project to provide its customers with a supplementary water supply source, but it is taking strides toward its investigation of water projects. On Tuesday night, the district board approved a nonbinding agreement with the city of Santa Cruz to allow the district to purchase some of its treated wastewater to purify it before funneling it back into underground supply areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.