Soquel Creek Water District inches fo...

Soquel Creek Water District inches forward in water supply studies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

CAPITOLA >> The Soquel Creek Water District has not yet settled on a future project to provide its customers with a supplementary water supply source, but it is taking strides toward its investigation of water projects. On Tuesday night, the district board approved a nonbinding agreement with the city of Santa Cruz to allow the district to purchase some of its treated wastewater to purify it before funneling it back into underground supply areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 9 hr I saw it all 60
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) 9 hr Thuley 143
News Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La... 9 hr Vienna art 3
News Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10) Jun 20 Ron Paul Loyalists 9
AA a cult (Aug '10) Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 28
Asian "Lotus" prostate therapy-cure for pedo-ch... Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 1
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... Jun 15 somehow helpful 5
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC