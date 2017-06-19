Solstice ceremony at Santa Cruz mass grave lays ancestors finally to rest
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band Chairperson Valentin Lopez talks about the 2,000 ancestors buried in a previously unmarked grave at Old Holy Cross Cemetery, where three large monuments now bear their names. LIVE OAK >> Members of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band gathered in Old Holy Cross Cemetery on the summer solstice Wednesday to lay to rest the spirits of 2,400 men, women and children who have occupied an unmarked mass grave there since 1885.
