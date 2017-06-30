Smoking at California parks and beaches could soon be illegal
Kirby School students Sonja Fauske, from left, Emma Nelson and Jackie Zhao pick up pieces of garbage as they walk along Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz on Oct. 14, 2016 when Save Our Shores hosted the annual Coastal Cleanup event. SACRAMENTO >> Public parks and state beaches would be added to the list of no-smoking zones in California under a bill from an East Bay Democrat that cleared another legislative hurdle this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10)
|Jun 27
|831caligurl
|46
|Father on drugs when he shot daughter, himself ...
|Jun 27
|Bae
|2
|How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San...
|Jun 26
|locoweed
|2
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|Jun 22
|Thuley
|143
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|Jun 22
|Vienna art
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC