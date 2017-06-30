Smoking at California parks and beach...

Smoking at California parks and beaches could soon be illegal

Kirby School students Sonja Fauske, from left, Emma Nelson and Jackie Zhao pick up pieces of garbage as they walk along Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz on Oct. 14, 2016 when Save Our Shores hosted the annual Coastal Cleanup event. SACRAMENTO >> Public parks and state beaches would be added to the list of no-smoking zones in California under a bill from an East Bay Democrat that cleared another legislative hurdle this week.

