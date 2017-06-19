Sky Lanterns are Prohibited in Califo...

Sky Lanterns are Prohibited in California

The Santa Cruz Fire Department has learned about a Groupon offer on Chinese Sky Lanterns. Sky Lanterns are made from combustible materials such as paper bags or light fabrics which then take flight by the heat from an open flame candle.

