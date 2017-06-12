Shark hunt: The search for whites on ...

Shark hunt: The search for whites on Monterey Bay does not disappoint

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Whitey was somewhere below us. We just couldn't see the glorious sea creatures that are stealing the stage this spring and early summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... Sun spytheweb 3
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... Sun SHAKIN HANDS WITH... 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Sun MARIBEL 1,045
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Sat Changing the Channel 60
Abigail davis Jun 5 hmm 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC