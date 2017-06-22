Scientist's Keck telescope design helped reveal universe

Jerry Nelson, who conceived of the design for the segmented telescope, which allowed scientists to peer farther into the universe than ever before, died June 10 at his home in Santa Cruz, Calif. He was 73. Nelson's designs were the basis for the twin telescopes at the W.M. Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on the island of Hawaii.

