Scientist's Keck telescope design helped reveal universe
Jerry Nelson, who conceived of the design for the segmented telescope, which allowed scientists to peer farther into the universe than ever before, died June 10 at his home in Santa Cruz, Calif. He was 73. Nelson's designs were the basis for the twin telescopes at the W.M. Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on the island of Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|23 hr
|I saw it all
|60
|DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12)
|23 hr
|Thuley
|143
|Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La...
|23 hr
|Vienna art
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
|Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Ron Paul Loyalists
|9
|AA a cult (Aug '10)
|Jun 19
|Asian lotus theapy
|28
|Asian "Lotus" prostate therapy-cure for pedo-ch...
|Jun 19
|Asian lotus theapy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC