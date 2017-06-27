Santa Cruz's vampire past

Santa Cruz, which was the setting for the 1987 horror-comedy film, "The Lost Boys," is celebrating the campy movie's 30th anniversary this summer, with a film screening and a walking tour of the movie's iconic locations. Over 7500 fans of the pop culture fave "The Lost Boys" flocked to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk on the summer solstice Wednesday night for a 30th anniversary screening of the film, in Santa Cruz, California on June 21, 2017.

