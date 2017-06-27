Santa Cruza s vampire past

Santa Cruza s vampire past

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Long before Kiefer Sutherland began saving the world in 24-hour increments, he found cinematic glory as the leader of a band of teenage vampires. Now Santa Cruz is celebrating the 30th anniversary of " The Lost Boys ," the 1987 horror-comedy that starred Sutherland, Jason Patric, Dianne Wiest and the city itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in Soquel murder makes first court appe... (Aug '10) 5 hr 831caligurl 46
How to enhance Northern Slimy Salamander in San... Mon locoweed 2
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) Jun 22 Thuley 143
News Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La... Jun 22 Vienna art 3
News Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10) Jun 20 Ron Paul Loyalists 9
AA a cult (Aug '10) Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 28
Asian "Lotus" prostate therapy-cure for pedo-ch... Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 1
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,271 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC