Santa Cruz panel: Long-term parks pla...

Santa Cruz panel: Long-term parks plan should include mountain biking trails

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz, with its picturesque scenery, moderate weather, extensive open space and thriving outdoors community, has the potential to be a continually expanding mountain biking mecca. Audience members sitting and standing shoulder to shoulder in a packed Santa Cruz City Hall chamber were alternately inspired and horrified by the possibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... Sun spytheweb 3
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... Sun SHAKIN HANDS WITH... 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Sun MARIBEL 1,045
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Sat Changing the Channel 60
Abigail davis Jun 5 hmm 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Santa Cruz County was issued at June 13 at 12:56PM PDT

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,069 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC