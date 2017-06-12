Santa Cruz panel: Long-term parks plan should include mountain biking trails
SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz, with its picturesque scenery, moderate weather, extensive open space and thriving outdoors community, has the potential to be a continually expanding mountain biking mecca. Audience members sitting and standing shoulder to shoulder in a packed Santa Cruz City Hall chamber were alternately inspired and horrified by the possibility.
