Santa Cruz neurosurgeon accused of ra...

Santa Cruz neurosurgeon accused of raping children requests bail setting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Dr. James Kohut appears in court with his lawyer Nick Cvietkovich accused of having sex with children. Flanked by their attorneys, former Dominican Hospital nurse Rashel Brandon and Santa Cruz neurosurgeon James Kohut apprear in court Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 11 hr FAR Q 4,848
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) 15 hr non compos mentis 140
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... Thu somehow helpful 5
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... Jun 11 SHAKIN HANDS WITH... 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Jun 11 MARIBEL 1,045
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Jun 10 Changing the Channel 60
Abigail davis Jun 5 hmm 1
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC