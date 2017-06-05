Santa Cruz Mountains residents strugg...

Santa Cruz Mountains residents struggle with road damage from winter storms

16 hrs ago

Graniterock crews contracted by the county are working to reopen Laurel Glen Road damaged by a slide during the winter storms. The work, which started May 17, will run through June 7. Soquel-San Jose Road: French drain installed, then backfilled.

