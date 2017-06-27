Santa Cruz joins effort calling for Trump impeachment investigation
SANTA CRUZ >> The Santa Cruz City Council has thrown its support behind a call for a Congressional impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump. The council unanimously voted on Tuesday afternoon for a resolution focused on Trump's “corrupt business dealings, including violations of the U.S. Constitution's foreign emoluments and domestic emoluments clauses, and other federal law.” The resolution specifically calls out allegations that Trump has not divested himself properly from his foreign and U.S. business interests and for the firing of FBI Director James Comey in the midst of criminal investigations that may have affected Trump or his associates.
