Santa Cruz Housing Community Engagement Study SessionOn the evening...

On Tuesday, June 27th at 7:00 pm in the Civic Auditorium, City Council will receive a presentation from City staff outlining the historic and current housing conditions in Santa Cruz and how the City can better engage all segments in the community in the housing discussion. Council and the community will provide input on the housing crisis, what can be done and how to effectively engage all members of the public in the important discussion.

