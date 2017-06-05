Santa Cruz County Stories: Novelist V...

Santa Cruz County Stories: Novelist Vinnie Hansen takes a turn from her popular mystery series

Writing career: Author of seven Carol Sabala mystery novels, most recently “Black Beans & Venom.” Her new book “Lostart Street: A Novel of Mystery, Murder and Moonbeams” is now out. She will speak and read from the book June 8 at Bookshop Santa Cruz.

