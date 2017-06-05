Santa Cruz County seeks to reduce opi...

Santa Cruz County seeks to reduce opioid deaths

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Heroin, an illegal and highly addictive opioid, is typically injected with a syringe and was involved in 30 percent of Santa Cruz County's overdose deaths in 2014. The syringe collection is an effort to prevent HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C from spreading via shared needles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 2 hr using my razors 51
Should CA start their own universal health program 6 hr Donny B 6
The truth about the mountain lion problem in So... 9 hr zoo keeper 2
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Mon johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
News From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09) May 31 breaking records 12
AA a cult (Aug '10) May 25 Wrong 25
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC