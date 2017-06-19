Santa Cruz County residents put their own spin on a Little Free Librarya movement

Ian Conlon has built a Little Free Library at the gate to his and Renee Roe's home that matches the design of the fence around their home at 845 40th Ave. LIVE OAK >> Just off the main Pleasure Point drag is a miniature three-story cedar “beach shack,” complete with corrugated metal roof and surfboard-shaped door handles, but this is no dollhouse. It's a library.

