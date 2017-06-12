Santa Cruz County rail transit, Highw...

Santa Cruz County rail transit, Highway 1 widening to be studied

SANTA CRUZ >> Decisions on the future of Santa Cruz County's three major parallel transportation corridors - Highway 1, Soquel Avenue/Freedom Boulevard and the Santa Cruz Branch rail line - will be decided by a study, which entered a new phase this week. On Thursday, the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission unanimously approved the in-depth study of seven “scenarios,” or combinations of future projects .

