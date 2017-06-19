Santa Cruz County parks to get more maintenance help
SANTA CRUZ >> After Santa Cruz County Parks chief Jeff Gaffney listed projects in progress - Twin Lakes Beachfront, Felton Library Discovery Park, Bear Creek Country Club, Heart of Soquel Park, Chanticleer Park and LEO's Haven - county supervisor Zach Friend had a question at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. “You can't have all these parks without people to maintain them,” Friend said.
