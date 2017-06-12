Santa Cruz County names new top admin...

Santa Cruz County names new top administrator

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors has tapped long-time government executive Carlos Palacios to replace retiring County Administrative Officer Susan Mauriello . Palacios, 55, is currently serving as the county's assistant county administrative officer, a role he took on in 2015 after working as Watsonville city manager for 19 years .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... Tue fools 4
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... Jun 11 SHAKIN HANDS WITH... 2
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) Jun 11 MARIBEL 1,045
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Jun 10 Changing the Channel 60
Abigail davis Jun 5 hmm 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Santa Cruz County was issued at June 14 at 1:29PM PDT

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC