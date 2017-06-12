Santa Cruz County names new top administrator
SANTA CRUZ >> The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors has tapped long-time government executive Carlos Palacios to replace retiring County Administrative Officer Susan Mauriello . Palacios, 55, is currently serving as the county's assistant county administrative officer, a role he took on in 2015 after working as Watsonville city manager for 19 years .
