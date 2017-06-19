Santa Cruz County cannabis growers a ...

Santa Cruz County cannabis growers a feeling insecure;a revenue skimpy

17 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Dan Peterson, Santa Cruz County's cannabis licensing manager, and his four-person staff are ready to inspect more of the 760 cultivators in the license pipeline but most cultivators are delaying making appointments and paying business taxes. Cultivators want to see the environmental impact report on the county's proposed cannabis cultivation and manufacturing ordinance first to see if their operation is viable.

Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

