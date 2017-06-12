Santa Cruz civil grand jury lambasts PVUSD oversight of Measure L funds

Aptos High's new Freedom Field at the base of the campus along Freedom Boulevard is one of the Measure L projects on campus. WATSONVILLE >> The Santa Cruz County Civil Grand Jury released a highly critical report Tuesday deriding the Pajaro Valley Unified School District's use of Measure L funds and describing the Citizens' Oversight Committee as “mostly ineffective.” The Citizen's Oversight Committee, a group of unpaid community volunteers, is tasked with informing the public, reporting to the board and overseeing whether bond funds have been spent in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by the voters.

