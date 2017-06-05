Santa Cruz begins talks on West Cliff...

Santa Cruz begins talks on West Cliff Drive erosion plan, in response to ultimatum

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

When a sinkhole developed in the West Cliff Bike Path in 2016, the emergency repair to the seawall was completed without a permit. The city of Santa Cruz has begun talks with the Coastal Commission to form a long-term management plan for erosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... 2 hr sphincter meyer 1
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 2 hr sphincter meyer 59
Abigail davis Jun 5 hmm 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
News From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09) May 31 breaking records 12
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC