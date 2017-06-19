Restoration of Pigeon Point Lighthous...

Restoration of Pigeon Point Lighthouse in doldrums

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Efforts to restore the Pigeon Point Lighthouse, a literal coastal landmark that's been closed to visitors since 2001 when a section of its exterior fell off, have run into rough seas. A fundraising drive by the California State Parks Foundation has "become somewhat stagnant" and the lighthouse "is in serious need of repair before it comes tumbling down," said William Howland, a retired Army major and member of the San Mateo County Historic Advisory Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AA a cult (Aug '10) 7 hr Asian lotus theapy 28
Asian "Lotus" prostate therapy-cure for pedo-ch... 7 hr Asian lotus theapy 1
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) 10 hr e-coli 142
News ICE agents arrest 52 in Santa Cruz, Monterey co... Jun 15 somehow helpful 5
Northwest Passage is now open to cruise ships f... Jun 11 SHAKIN HANDS WITH... 2
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Jun 10 Changing the Channel 59
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC