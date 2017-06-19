Restoration of Pigeon Point Lighthouse in doldrums

Efforts to restore the Pigeon Point Lighthouse, a literal coastal landmark that's been closed to visitors since 2001 when a section of its exterior fell off, have run into rough seas. A fundraising drive by the California State Parks Foundation has "become somewhat stagnant" and the lighthouse "is in serious need of repair before it comes tumbling down," said William Howland, a retired Army major and member of the San Mateo County Historic Advisory Board.

