Read This Now: Memoir, History, and I...

Read This Now: Memoir, History, and Ice Cream

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Whether you're a child or an adult, the experience can often produce big feelings. Amy Ettinger paired her childhood memories of cold, sweet treats with her background in journalism and memoir writing to produce Sweet Spot: An Ice Cream Binge Across America , which releases on June 27th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Thu I saw it all 60
DA Bob Lee is a buttehole (Jun '12) Thu Thuley 143
News Celebrate New Pacific Avenue Contraflow Bike La... Thu Vienna art 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu CassH 4,849
News Health official: 'Obamacare' was once 'Romneycare' (Nov '10) Jun 20 Ron Paul Loyalists 9
AA a cult (Aug '10) Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 28
Asian "Lotus" prostate therapy-cure for pedo-ch... Jun 19 Asian lotus theapy 1
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 281,980,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC